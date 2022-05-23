Azerbaijan announces date of ticket sale for regular bus trips to Shusha and Aghdam

23 May 2022 17:06 (UTC+04:00)

Tickets for regular bus trips to Azerbaijan’s Shusha and Aghdam cities for June, organized by the State Road Transport Service under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, will go on sale at 11:00 (GMT+4) on May 25, the ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, taking into account the analysis of routes, the dynamics of demand and ticket sales, also the wishes of citizens, certain changes were made to the bus schedule.

The decision was made to introduce an additional trip Baku-Shusha-Baku.

Passenger transportation on this route will be carried out five times a week from June.

Passengers can purchase tickets on the www.yolumuzqarabaga.az portal.

Citizens must enter the data contained in their ID cards into the system to purchase tickets. Each ticket can only be used by a citizen identified by an ID card. Tickets cannot be transferred to another person after purchase, the ministry added.

