18 May 2022 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Baghdad Amreyev arrived in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Amreyev will take part in an international conference to be held in Azerbaijan’s Shusha from May 19 through 20.

Amreyev will speak at the conference, take part in high-level panel discussions, and also hold a number of meetings.

