The first place among women at the Baku Marathon 2022 was taken by Ukrainian athlete Valentina Veretska, Trend reports.

The athlete prepared for the marathon for three months.

"Feeling super, cool, today there is no wind, the weather is good. I am very glad that I took part. There was a lot of support, people around gave crazy emotions, especially when we ran around the city. Support was even from the balconies of residential houses - this is a great incentive. I came to Baku with positive emotions. Of course, it was hard, I wanted to show my people the mood to win, that we can do it and did it more often," she said.

On May 15, at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the 5th Baku Marathon was organized.

About 15,000 participants have registered to participate in the Baku Marathon 2022.

Foreigners living and working in our country, also participants from a number of other countries, applied to participate in the marathon, along with the citizens of Azerbaijan. Those who have registered include participants from the US, Germany, UAE, UK, China, France, Cameroon, Nigeria, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, Uganda and from other countries.

The Baku Marathon, organized since 2016, is aimed at supporting the development of sports and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Marathon, which is held under the motto "Win the wind!" organized along a completely new route.

The Baku Marathon 2022, the length of which is 21 kilometers, started and ended at the State Flag Square.

