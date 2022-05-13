By Trend

First performance of Azerbaijani delegation consisting of 70 people took place on the territory of Windsor Castle in the UK on May 12, within the framework of traditional Royal Horse Show, Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation told Trend.

According to federation, special show program with the participation of 15 Karabakh horses, traveled a long way from Azerbaijan to UK, was met with great sympathy by the audience.

Our riders amazed the audience with their riding skills as part of six-minute special program called "Land of Fire", also national dances to the sounds of Azerbaijani music. This show was watched by 5,000 spectators in tribunes and millions of people in front of TV screens.

Three more performances of Azerbaijani delegation are scheduled from May 13 through May 15. They will be broadcast live on UK TV channels and internet platforms.

