President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the law "On amendments to the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On licenses and permits".

According to the law, in connection with issues related to state security, Article 5 (TV and radio broadcasting activities) of the List of activities requiring a license has been amended as follows:

5. Activities of audiovisual media: 5.1. countrywide terrestrial TV broadcaster 5.2. countrywide terrestrial radio broadcaster 5.3. regional terrestrial TV broadcaster 5.4. regional terrestrial radiobroadcaster 5.5. satellite platform broadcaster 5.6. non-satellite platform broadcaster 5.7. on-demand broadcast service provider 5.8. simple platform operator 5.9. universal platform operator 5.10. multiplex operator

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz