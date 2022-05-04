Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and French Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador for Eastern Partnership Brice Roquefeuil have discussed Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization in Baku, the ministry has reported.

“At the meeting, the process of normalization of interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and steps taken in this direction were discussed. In particular, the sides exchanged views on the implementation of the agreements reached after the Brussels meeting,” the ministry said.

Moreover, the sides also touched on the current regional situation, as well as other international problems.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and European Council President Charles Michel met in a trilateral format in Brussels on April 6.

The meeting was held for a continuation of the discussions on the situation in the South Caucasus region and the development of EU relations with both countries.

The leaders took stock of developments since their last meeting in Brussels in December 2021 and their videoconference, together with French President Emmanuel Macron, in February 2022. They reviewed progress on the implementation of undertaken commitments. The leaders discussed the recently reported tensions and reiterated the necessity of adhering fully to the provisions of the 9/10 November 2020 trilateral statement.

Both Aliyev and Pashinyan have expressed a willingness to work quickly toward a peace agreement between their countries. To that end, it was decided to instruct foreign ministers to begin work on drafting a future peace treaty that would address all of the issues.

At the same time, it was also agreed to convene a Joint Border Commission by the end of April. The Joint Border Commission's mandate will be to: delimit the bilateral border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and ensure a stable security situation along and in the vicinity of the borderline.

---