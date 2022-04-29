A delegation of members of the Coordinating Council of Warriors-Internationalists Affairs Committee of the Council of Heads of State of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries arrived in Aghdam on April 28.

The delegation of 24 people first visited Aghdam to see the Imaret complex of the Karabakh khans.

Later, they will visit the ruins of Aghdam, which were destroyed by Armenia.

It was also stated that the visitors would be acquainted with the construction and restoration work in Aghdam following its liberation from Armenian occupation.

Following Aghdam, the delegation will travel to Shusha and Fuzuli.

Armenia destroyed and vandalized Azerbaijani territories during the three-decade occupation between the early 1990s and late 2020. The scale of destruction and massacres on Azerbaijan's formerly occupied territories is shocking, implying deep hatred and animosity toward the Azerbaijani people, with many experts describing these mass destructions and killings as genocide.

The country's war-torn Aghdam region alone is seen as a stark example of Armenian hatred and enmity. Aghdam, known as the "Hiroshima of the Caucasus" astounds delegations from all over the world with its infamous scenes of destruction.

Currently, the work is underway to restore Azerbaijan's liberated lands. Azerbaijan will rebuild its recently liberated areas in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, and infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.

In 2021, Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of liberated territories, followed by AZN 2.2 billion ($1.2 billion) in 2022. These funds will be used primarily to restore infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, and so on) as well as cultural and historical monuments.

