By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan's top priorities are the recovery of the regional economy in Karabakh, the rapid rehabilitation and reconstruction of cities and villages devastated by Armenian fascists, demining, and the construction of necessary infrastructure.

The massive rehabilitation effort, which began immediately following the 44-day battle in 2020, has been supported by large-scale construction projects in the areas of energy, road and railway infrastructure, and airports. Since 2020, $3 billion has been allocated for restoration activities in the liberated lands.

Infrastructure projects

On January 4, 2021, under the presidential decree, the Karabakh Revival Fund was established to ensure a modern and decent life for sustainable settlement in the liberated territories, to carry out construction and rehabilitation work in all areas, as well as to support safe living, and sustainable growth.

The fund provides financial assistance and investments in the reconstruction of Azerbaijan's liberated territories, as well as takes steps to transform these lands into a prosperous and economically sustainable region.

The rapid construction of road, energy and social infrastructure in Karabakh and East Zangazur is a worldwide demonstration of the strength and strong economic potential of Azerbaijan. The country launched the Victory Road, Fuzuli International Airport, laid the foundation of the Zangazur corridor, as well as restored its historical, religious and cultural monuments, and fulfilled projects such as "smart city" and "smart village” in a short period of time.

In addition, the master plans of Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli and Jabrayil cities were prepared and submitted for implementation.

The first "smart village" and "Dost Agropark" projects are being implemented in Zangilan region. According to the “smart” concepts, modern schools, kindergartens, polyclinics and e-government centers are being built in these villages and cities, as well as tourism infrastructure is being created. In addition, all buildings, facilities, and processing of agricultural products are provided with alternative energy sources.

The construction and commissioning of Fuzuli International Airport shortly after the war, as well as the construction of new airports in Zangilan and Lachin, as well as the rapid establishment of modern road transport infrastructure in the liberated region, are clear evidence of Azerbaijan’s reconstruction endeavors.

On October 26, President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the historic inauguration ceremony of Fuzuli International Airport. Apart from this, the foundations of several facilities such as the Fuzuli Memorial Complex, Dovlatyarli “smart village”, museums of the victory and occupation, and the digital station control center were laid during the visit to the region.

Cultural revival

The Kharibulbul Hotel in Shusha opened on May 12 as part of the rehabilitation plan, and the Karabakh Hotel reopened on August 29 after reconstruction. The hotels have all of the necessary infrastructures for guests to stay and relax. The commissioning of such facilities will play a critical role in further strengthening the tourism potential of Shusha, Azerbaijan's cultural capital.

Additionally, Karabakh carpets, the Karabakh Mugham School, and Karabakh horses have always drawn tourists from all over the world to the region. Following the liberation of Shusha, the main tourist center of the Karabakh region was designated as the country's cultural capital.

By presidential decree, busts of prominent historical figures Natavan, Uzeyir Hajibayli, and Bulbul were returned to Shusha. The mausoleum, bust of the great poet and statesman Molla Panah Vagif, Natavan spring, Bulbul's house-museum, and the Yukhari Govhar Agha mosque were all rebuilt in a short period of time.

Work on the Ashagi Govhar aga and Saatli mosques, as well as Azerbaijan’s first defence minister, Gen Samad bay Mehmandarov's residence, is currently underway in Shusha. The Juma Mosque in Aghdam is also being repaired. The construction of world-class tourism infrastructure, as well as the restoration of the city in its most modern form while preserving its historical image, will undoubtedly increase the number of tourists visiting Karabakh. Karabakh's tourist potential, as well as the work being done in this area, is noteworthy.

Green energy zone

The inclusion of the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic areas among the new division's 14 economic regions, as well as the opening of the Zangazur corridor and significant measures taken to reestablish connection lines, suggest that the lands liberated from the enemy will soon take on a new appearance.

The most important aspect of the rebuilding and restoration effort in Karabakh is the provision of power to the territories, as well as the development of renewable and innovative energy sources.

Karabakh has been designated as a "green energy" zone in general in line with the presidential order on May 3, 2021.

The Energy Ministry was provided with about $1 million from the president's reserve fund to attract an international consulting firm specializing in the development of the relevant concept and master plan for the establishment of a "green energy" zone in these areas. The plan for assessing the maximum potential of renewable energy sources in the region within the "Green Energy" concept is ready.

Communication lines

Priorities for reconstruction include the construction of new transport and communication lines, as well as the restoration of historically existing roads. The region's road construction project includes ten major highways totaling 665.4 kilometers in length.

One of the major projects completed in the region is the 101-km Victory Road, which leads to Shusha and is already in use. Over 1,400 km of roads are currently under construction in the liberated lands as part of 15 different projects. The Ahmadbayli-Fuzul-Shusha, Toghanali-Kalbajar-Istisu, Kalbajar-Lachin, Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband, Khudafarin-Gubadli-Lachin, Gubadli-Eyvazli, Shukurbayli-Jabrayil-Hadrut, and Fuzuli highways are great examples for these projects.

One of the road infrastructure projects being implemented in the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions is the construction of the Barda-Aghdam highway.

One of the most important issues in this direction is the rail and road connection between Nakhchivan and Azerbaijan's western regions, as well as the launch of the Zangazur corridor.

The establishment of the Zangazur corridor will help reinvigorate the South Caucasus road network. The corridor will also enable the construction of a railway line between Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as access to Iranian railways. At the same time, the Zangazur corridor will feature a motorway system in addition to trains. So, the creation of this corridor will also allow the opening of a road connection.

The Zangazur corridor and other transit transport corridors provided by Azerbaijan will reshape the world's transportation map. In other words, the new transport infrastructure will gain international status and become a route that Asian and Pacific countries can use.

The corridor will connect Azerbaijan's main territory with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, as well as Turkey, and will provide new prospects for the Turkic world as a whole. The corridor is of fundamental importance in restoring peace, security and cooperation in the South Caucasus.

Power supply

The reconstruction of Karabakh's energy sector was also a priority. In a short period of time, Azerenergy OJSC has built significant infrastructure in the liberated lands.

As a result, three power plants in Karabakh and East Zangazur were restored in 2021, and the 4.4 MW Kalbajar-1 HPP is planned to be finished shortly.

A lot of work has been done in the region to install electricity, reconstruct and restore substations, and lay power lines. The construction of substations in Shusha, Fuzuli, Kalbajar, Jabrayil, Zangilan and Gubadli was completed and put into operation in a short time.

All of the evidence suggests that Karabakh will be fully rebuilt soon, and its former greatness will be restored.

