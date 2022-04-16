By Ayya Lmahamad

It has been a little more than a year since Azerbaijan's decisive victory in the Second Karabakh War and the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation. And now the results of this great victory are recognized by all influential international organizations.

Speaking at the meeting dedicated to the results of the first quarter of 2022, President Ilham Aliyev underlined that the European Union, international organizations, and neighbors have accepted the realities of the period following the war with Armenia in 2020.

European Union

The intensification of relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union, as well as the position of the EU on the future of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, confirms that this institution, which has the potential to significantly affect global processes, agrees with the new realities that emerged in the region.

At the initiative of the European Council President Charles Michel, trilateral meetings with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan were held in December 2021 and April 2022.

The final communiqué issued in Brussels on April 6 did not include the term “Nagorno-Karabakh”, “conflict” and “Minsk Group”, which is quite natural and is clear evidence that the European Union has accepted the realities of the post-conflict period.

UN, NAM, OIC

The world’s leading international organizations have recognized the new realities as well. For instance, an international event, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s membership in the UN, has recently been held in Shusha under the UN auspices. And this step shows that the UN is a body that fully recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

While speaking about the international organizations, it is worth noting here the world’s second-largest international organization, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the successful activity of Azerbaijan within this institution.

Prolongation of Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement for another year with the consent and support of member states is an indicator of a high level of trust in Azerbaijan and Ilham Aliyev.

“This is a manifestation of the great confidence shown to us. The Non-Aligned Movement has demonstrated a fair stance on the past conflict immediately after Azerbaijan became a member of this movement, and I believe that further important events have taken place in this direction since the end of the war,” President Ilham Aliyev said.

Moreover, Azerbaijan’s activities within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the adoption of several resolutions covering political, economic, and cultural issues related to the consequences of the Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan at the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization is a clear example of Azerbaijan’s successful activities.

Neighboring countries

The same is possible to say about the neighboring countries. Their acceptance of new post-conflict realities and the launch of the 3+3 cooperation format is a very positive development.

The first meeting of the “3+3” cooperation platform, dedicated to the issues of ensuring peace and stability in the South Caucasus was held in Moscow on December 10, 2021. The platform, on the initiative of the Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents, is considered the most promising format for discussing regional issues and cooperation.

“We are pleased with the launch of the 3+3 cooperation format. The first such meeting has been held. There was no agenda for the first meeting, as it was simply a meeting to create this format. We have plans for the second meeting and [agenda] what issues should be discussed there,” President Aliyev said.

OSCE Minsk Group

In his speech during the same meeting, President Ilham Aliyev also stated that the OSCE has fully accepted the new realities.

“I recently had a meeting with the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, and the meeting once again showed that the OSCE also fully accepts the new realities, and this is a very significant event,” he said.

It is worth noting that the institution is practically inactive today and showed zero results in 28 years of work.

Now, the realities created by Azerbaijan in the region put an end to the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group. However, the OSCE can play a role as a credible international organization and contribute to the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations in order to ensure security and cooperation in the region.

At the same time, political scientist Elchin Mirzabayli told Azertag that everything shows that in the post-conflict period Azerbaijan is confidently moving towards its goals, pursuing a consistent and principled policy to achieve its goals.

He noted that the results of this policy are evident, adding that Armenia has already accepted the five basic principles, including Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, and renounced its territorial claims against Azerbaijan in this regard.

"The statement of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in his last speech in the parliament that the international community recognizes Karabakh as Azerbaijani territory can be considered as a recognition by official Yerevan," he said.

Shortly, the measures taken during the post-conflict period, the documents adopted by international platforms, bilateral and trilateral meetings, the statements made by various institutions and states- all confirm the world’s approach to the realities in the region in terms of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and inviolability of its borders.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz