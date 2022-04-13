By Laman Ismayilova

Another yard has been renovated within "The Our Yard" project in Baku's Khatai district.

The main goals of the project is to redevelop yards, make them greener and create a more comfortable living environment for residents and to promote healthy lifestyle.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva took part in the opening of the yard and the tree planting campaign held as part of the event.

The renovated yard covers three multi-storey residential buildings with 1,300 residents.

All necessary conditions are created for the people with disabilities.

Various sports facilities, mini-football ground with artificial turf, basketball court, kids playground and chess ground were set up in the yard for leisure activities of young people. A bicycle path was laid on this territory.

Taking into account the wishes and interests of the residents, new lighting poles were installed in the courtyard.

The facades and blocks of buildings were completely repaired, gas, water and heating lines were re-laid as well.

Along with the restoration of existing plants in the yard, up to 500 different trees and bushes were planted, and a landscaping strip was laid on a plot of 2,500 square meters.

Security cameras were installed in the area to ensure the safety of residents.

"The Our Yard" project is planned to be implemented in all Baku districts.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lamiva993