Certificates have been awarded to young graduates who have completed the courses of officers, ensigns, overtime military servicemen in the Nakhchivan Garrison Troops, the Defence Ministry reported on April 11.

The graduates, including participants of the 44-day war with Armenia (2020), were sent to their next places of service with a solemn ceremony, the report added.

The memory of martyrs was first commemorated and the Azerbaijani national anthem was performed during the graduation ceremony.

Congratulating the personnel, the head of the Nakhchivan garrison, Col-Gen Karam Mustafayev, said that as a result of shrewd strategic policy the Azerbaijani army has improved its professional skills and gained historic victory in the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020.

Mustafayev underlined the importance of the political and moral support given by Turkey to Azerbaijan in the war, as well as the "Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations” signed between the two countries.

He noted that important work was being carried out in Nakhchivan for the modernization of military infrastructure and exemplary service of personnel. The training of professional military personnel is always at the center of attention, and for this purpose, training courses on various military specialties have been organized, Mustafayev said.

The young graduates, who successfully completed these courses will continue their services in the army, the border division, the internal troops and the civil defence regiment of the Emergencies Ministry, Mustafayev noted.

Moreover, a group of graduates will teach the subject of pre-service training of youth in secondary schools.

“We believe that our graduates, who are always under the care of the state, will be vigilant in the defence of our homeland, and military leaders will prepare our youth for military service at a high level by creating interest in martial arts among students,” Mustafayev stressed.

Speaking on behalf of the graduates, Fakhri Gazibayov, a participant in the 44-day war, promised to use the combat experience and new tactical knowledge gained during the war to train young personnel as professional fighters.

After the speeches, the graduates were presented with certificates and gifts, and a solemn procession of personnel passed in front of the tribune.

At the end, a photo was taken with the graduates.

