Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with UK's Minister at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office James Cleverly, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has reported.

The sides exchanged views on the current situation in the region, including the implementation of trilateral statements [between Russian, Azerbaijani, and Armenian leaders following the second Karabakh war].

They also discussed the issues related to the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the recent high-level meeting in Brussels.

During the telephone conversation, the ministers also addressed other issues of mutual interest.

---