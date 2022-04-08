By Ayya Lmahamad

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on amendments to the “list of inspections allowed to be carried out under circumstances that pose a serious threat to the life and health of people, the security and economic interests of the state in accordance with the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on suspension of inspections in the field of entrepreneurship”, Azertag has reported.

Under the order, the following paragraph was added:

“Inspection by the Agriculture Ministry of compliance with the relevant requirements established by the laws of Azerbaijan ‘On Seed Growing’, ‘On Tea Growing’, ‘On Breeding Achievements’, regulating issues related to seeds of agricultural crops and planting materials, as well as selection achievements, and other laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan governing relations in this area.”

Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry has been re-arranged under the Azerbaijani presidential order dated October 03, 2014. The ministry is the central executive body that implements the state policy in the agrarian sector, including the production and processing of agricultural products, the provision of essential services to producers, veterinary, plant protection and quarantine, and the efficient use of land.

The Agro Services Agency, Agro Credit and Development Agency, Agro Research Center, Agrarian Science and Innovation Center, State Seed Fund, Republican Artificial Insemination Center, Agrarian Procurement and Supply OJSC, Azeragrar State Production and Processing Union LLC, State Agro Trade Company LLC, Green Park Azerbaijan LLC and Regional Agricultural Development Centers are functioning under the ministry. The ministry coordinates and oversees the activities of these services. Along with this, Agroleasing OJSC has been commissioned to the Agriculture Ministry's guidance by presidential order dated June 21, 2009.

