By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his newly appointed Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili have discussed mutual relations and strategic partnership between their countries, the ministry reported on April 4.

In a telephone conversation, Bayramov congratulated the new Georgian foreign minister on his appointment and wished him success in his new position.

The ministers exchanged views on the establishment of cordial ties and strategic partnership between the two nations and expressed optimism for their future growth.

On April 4, Bayramov also spoke with the former Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani, the ministry said in a separate report.

In a phone call, Bayramov appreciated Zalkaliani's efforts as Georgia’s foreign minister to promote high-level, mutually beneficial collaboration between the two nations and increase cooperation at the international level.

He thanked Zalkaliani for his services and wished him success in his new position as Georgian ambassador to the United States.

Azerbaijan and Georgia are collaborating in a variety of economic fields. The two countries signed a number of cooperation agreements in 2021 as part of a meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

Simultaneously, as part of the trilateral business forum held in Baku in December 2021, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey signed five memorandums and agreements on cooperation.

In 2021, the two countries' trade turnover totaled $763.6 million, with exports accounting for $661 million and imports accounting for $102.6 million.

