By Trend

Azerbaijan and Italy have signed a protocol on the first Strategic Dialogue, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, said on Twitter, Trend reports.

The document was signed by Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Luigi Di Maio.

The first meeting of the Azerbaijan-Italy Strategic Dialogue has been held in Baku.

