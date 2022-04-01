By Trend

Signing a memorandum of understanding between Azerbaijan’s Trend News Agency and Uzbek UZA National News Agency will strengthen the positions of the two agencies in the international media space, said Deputy Director General of the UZA National News Agency of Uzbekistan Sobir Shukurov, Trend reports.

He made the remark in Baku, during the signing ceremony of the memorandum.

According to Shukurov, the signing of this document will allow the two news agencies to significantly strengthen cooperation.

“Today a new page is opening in our relations. The signing of this memorandum implies further strengthening of cooperation between our agencies,” Shukurov said.

---

