By Laman Ismayilova

Cloudy and rainless weather is expected in Baku on April 1. It will be foggy on the Absheron peninsula. Southwest wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +7-10 °C at night, +15-18 °C in the daytime, National Hydrometeorological Service reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +8-10 °C at night, +16-18 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will reach 764 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-65 percent.

On April 1, it is expected to be primarily rainless in regions of Azerbaijan. West wind will intensify at times.

The temperature will be +6-11 °C at night, +20-25 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be -3 °C and +2 °C at night, +10-15 °C in the daytime.

