By Trend

The proposal to meet with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia remains in force, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told A Haber TV channel, Trend reports.

"Armenian minister arrived at the Diplomatic Forum in Antalya. I wanted to hold a trilateral meeting. This wasn’t possible in Antalya,” Cavusoglu said. “Armenia isolated itself from us and Azerbaijan by its behavior. It’s impossible to normalize everything in one day. Work in this direction continues.”

He added that Baku supports the proposal of the trilateral meeting.

