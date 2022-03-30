By Trend

Ukraine has made some statements on considering a neutral status, which indicates that the country is already abstaining from NATO membership, Head of South Caucasus Political Scientists Club Ilgar Velizade told Trend.

According to him, prospects for Ukraine's membership in the Non-Aligned Movement can become a reality and serve as a solution to problems.

"However, it seems that Ukraine is not ready for this. Azerbaijan seeks to play a mediating role in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Of course, should Ukraine turn for advice, our experience may be of their interest. Azerbaijan has done quite a lot of work as a member and chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement, which has great potential. I would like to note once again that everything depends on Ukrainian politics. The Non-Aligned Movement is a large and prestigious organization. Among the 120 member countries of the movement, there are many influential countries in the politics and economics. That's why Ukraine may find membership in the Non-Aligned Movement interesting," Velizade said.

