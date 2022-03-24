By Laman Ismayilova

A resolution on "Providing economic assistance to the Republic of Azerbaijan" has been adopted within the 48th session of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

The resolution states that the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from occupation will allow more than one million internally displaced persons in Azerbaijan to safely return to their native lands and, thus, eliminate serious humanitarian problems.

In this regard, Member States, the Islamic Development Bank and other Islamic institutions are called upon to assist the government and people of Azerbaijan in the reconstruction and restoration of the liberated lands in order to ensure their return to these territories. There was also made an appeal to all international institutions to support the economic and social development of Azerbaijan.

Notably, the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) took place in Islamabad, Pakistan on March 22-23.

The session on the topic "Building a partnership for unity, justice and development"addresed many topics and the activities of the OIC General Secretariat on implementing the resolutions adopted on various issues in the Islamic world, including the issue of Palestine and Al-Quds Ash-Sharif and the dangerous developments since the last CFM in Niamey 2020.

The event also discussed several political files, most notably the developments in Afghanistan and its humanitarian consequences for the Afghan people and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

