By Trend

UN Secretary-General António Guterres shared a post on the occasion of Nowruz holiday on Twitter, Trend reports.

"As humanity faces unprecedented challenges, let us be guided by the Nowruz spirit of solidarity and renew our pledge to live in harmony and protect our planet. I wish everyone a happy, healthy and peaceful Nowruz," Guterres said.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz