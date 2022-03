Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited Sugovushan village of Tartar region, Trend reports citing AzTV channel.

The head of state from Sugovushan congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Novruz holiday.

A report in this regard will be shown on Azerbaijan Television at 16:00.

