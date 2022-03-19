By Trend

Our task is to establish strong ties between the people of Azerbaijan and the UK, the country’s ambassador James Sharp said at a fair dedicated to the Novruz holiday and organized by the Nargis Foundation, Trend reports.

According to Sharp, along with diplomatic relations, ties in the fields of education, sports and trade have been also established between the two countries.

The ambassador added that the money raised at the fair will be transferred to the United Aid for Azerbaijan (UAFA) fund.

The UK Embassy in Baku holds numerous celebratory events within the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz