By Trend

The deputy powers of the Azerbaijani Parliament's member Shahin Seyidzade have been terminated, Trend reports.

This issue was discussed at a meeting of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan on March 16.

During the meeting, Seyidzade made an appeal on the termination of his duties.

Following discussions, the issue was put to a vote and approved.

