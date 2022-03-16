By Trend

Member of the Azerbaijani parliament Shahin Seyidzade has refused from the parliamentary mandate, Trend reports.

The application was sent to the Central Electoral Commission (CEC). The CEC is expected to consider Seyidzade's application in the coming days.

Seyidzade was appointed chairman of the board of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve upon the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated March 3.

The CEC meeting is scheduled for March 17.

