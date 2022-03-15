By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani Army's Land Forces have conducted shooting drills with a tripod-mounted large-caliber machine gun and automatic grenade launcher personnel, the Defence Ministry has reported.

The drills were held in accordance with the 2022 combat training plan.

Before the shooting, the forces practiced deployment in the area, seizing fire positions and bringing weapons up to battle readiness.

During the shooting exercises, the personnel successfully completed the firing tasks from a pre-prepared location to the target.

The drills aimed to improve personnel's practical and shooting skills, as well as combat readiness and quick decision-making abilities, drawing on combat experience gained during the 44th war with Armenia in 2020, the ministry said.

Azerbaijan holds drills on a regular basis to improve the combat readiness of its military personnel.

Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed their second war on September 27, 2020, when Armenia began firing on Azerbaijani civilians and military positions. The war came to an end on November 10, when the Azerbaijani, Russian, and Armenian leaders signed a trilateral ceasefire deal.

The peace deal called for the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied regions of Kalbajar, Aghdam, and Lachin. Prior to the signing of the agreement, the Azerbaijani army liberated approximately 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and the historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared victory over the Armenian forces. The agreement urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from Azerbaijani territory that it had occupied since the early 1990s.

