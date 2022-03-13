By Trend

Recently, videos and photos reflecting the movement of various equipment belonging to the Azerbaijani army have been circulating on social networks, Trend reports referring Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

These videos and photos are old footage recorded during the Patriotic War and at various previous exercises.

"Currently, any movement, dislocation of the Azerbaijan Army is not carried out.

Discussions on this issue lead to the formation of misconceptions among the population, as well as to the disclosure of military and state secrets.

We urge users of social networks not to succumb to such provocations, and also not to disseminate unconfirmed information," noted the ministry.

