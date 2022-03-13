By Trend

No country is as important to Iran as Azerbaijan, Iranian MP and Spokesman for the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini told Trend.

According to Abbaszadeh Meshkini, Iran's new government attaches special importance to neighboring countries. Among the neighboring countries, Azerbaijan has a special place for Iran. There are many ties between Iran and Azerbaijan.

The spokesman added that after the new government came to power in Iran (August 2021), a number of meetings were held between various officials, including the presidents of the two countries.

"The Iranian Ministry Foreign Affairs is working to remove all obstacles to strengthening relations between the two countries. Currently, there are almost no obstacles for the development of relations between the two countries. In this regard, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian submitted a special report to the Iranian parliament on strengthening relations, and steps are being taken in accordance with this report," he said.

The MP also noted that one of the tasks of the Iranian Oil Ministry is to establish relations with Azerbaijan in the oil sector. Within the meeting of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, talks were held in the field of energy and an agreement was reached. Based on this, Iran's relations with Azerbaijan in the energy sector could reach a maximum level.

