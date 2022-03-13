By Trend

Since there are certain problems in other regions, we are waiting for additional proposals through diplomatic channels for the next meeting in the "3 + 3" format, Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said on the sidelines of the Diplomatic Forum in Antalya, Trend reports citing "Anadolu" agency.

He noted that a decision was made to hold the next meeting in the "3 + 3" format in Turkey, but clarifications are required through diplomatic channels.

The Assistant to the President stressed that Azerbaijan supports the "3 + 3" cooperation platform and the first meeting within the framework of the platform was held.

"We proceed here mainly from the principle of regional responsibility. As countries of the region, we, first of all, must solve the problems of the region ourselves, given the great potential for cooperation. One can cite as an example the previously reached transport agreement between Azerbaijan, Turkey and Iran. This opens up great opportunities both for our region and for other regions, including Central Asia. However, due to certain problems now in other regions, we are waiting for additional proposals through diplomatic channels on how our next meeting in the "3 + 3" format can go. It was decided to hold the next meeting in the 3+3 format in Turkey, but this issue needs to be clarified through diplomatic channels," Hikmat Hajiyev added.

