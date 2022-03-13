By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and OSCE Secretary-General Helga Schmid have met to discuss the reconstruction and reintegration in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war.

The meeting took place during Bayramov’s working visit to Turkey to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The parties focused on various aspects of the agenda, cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OSCE, as well as the latest regional developments.

Bayramov informed the secretary-general about the work done by Azerbaijan to restore the liberated territories, especially in the field of ecology and environmental protection.

The minister also spoke about the steps taken by Azerbaijan to implement the tripartite statement, which was signed between Russian, Azerbaijani, and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, following the second Karabakh war.

Furthermore, the parties examined the possibility of the OSCE participating in the post-conflict development and reintegration processes.

In addition to the foregoing, Bayramov and Schmid spoke about other regional and global matters of mutual concern.

Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed their second war on September 27, 2020, when Armenia began firing on Azerbaijani civilians and military positions. The war came to an end on November 10, when the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia signed a trilateral cease-fire agreement.

The Azerbaijani army declared victory over the Armenian forces. The agreement required Armenia to withdraw its troops from Azerbaijani territory that it had occupied since the early 1990s.

In the war unleashed by Armenia, Azerbaijan's Ganja, Barda, Yevlakh, Beylagan, Tartar, Gabala, Goranboy, Aghjabadi, Khizi and other cities and regions, fairly far from the war zone, came under Armenia's missile and artillery fire.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have confirmed that Armenia used prohibited cluster bombs and missiles in its attacks on Azerbaijani cities.

As a result, 100 Azerbaijani civilians, including 12 children and 27 women, were killed. There were 454 people injured, including 35 children. One hundred and eighty-one children lost one parent, five children lost both parents, and one family died. In total, 12,292 residential and non-residential structures, as well as 288 vehicles, were damaged.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz