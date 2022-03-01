By Vugar Khalilov

An Azerbaijani army unit has conducted tactical drills under the annual combat training plan, the Defence Ministry reported on March 1.

As part of the drills, the troops in the unit effectively carried out tactical redeployment in the region, security and search operations, detected and eliminated a sabotage-reconnaissance force of an imagined enemy, and completed other duties, all in accordance with the scenario of the exercises, the ministry said.

The major goal of tactical exercises is to keep units at a high level of combat readiness while improving servicemen's practical abilities.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported that the servicemen will participate in over 30 international drills and competitions in the 2022 academic year.

The servicemen will join the Eternity - 2022, EFES - 2022, Indestructible Brotherhood - 2022, Winter Training – 2022, International Army Games - 2022 and other international training and competitions, which will have a positive effect on the improvement of their professional skills, the ministry said.

Moreover, the servicemen are expected to participate in various international seminars and conferences in 2022 as well.

