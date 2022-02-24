By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan’s Land Forces units are holding the command and staff drills, the Defence Ministry reported on February 24.

The drills were conducted under the approved annual combat training plan, the report added.

“According to the plan, the deployment of military units’ command and control bodies, which were put on alert, is ensured and the subunits’ activities are clarified on the map. Reports on decisions made by commanders regarding the fulfillment of tasks are heard,” the ministry said.

The drills aim to develop commanders' commanding and agile decision-making abilities while bringing units to various levels of combat readiness, as well as the headquarters' operations and interoperability between units.

All of the tasks in the command-staff exercises were successfully completed, the ministry said.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

