By Trend

The Declaration on the Allied Interaction between Azerbaijan and Russia is, among other things, a blow to the many years of efforts that various pro-Armenian forces in Russia have been undertaking in order to drive a wedge in relations between Baku and Moscow, Editor-in-Chief of Trend News Agency Emin Aliyev said in the analytical program "Special Edition" on the CBC television channel.

The results of the meeting in Moscow with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin, the signing of the Declaration, which will bring bilateral relations to a new level, and other topical topics were discussed in the program.

Alexey Naumov, expert of the Russian International Affairs Council, also took part in the discussions.

The full version of broadcast can be found below:

---

