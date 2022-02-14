By Ayya Lmahamad

President Ilham Aliyev has urged Azerbaijani businessmen to invest in Aghdam and other lands liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020.

He made the remarks while viewing the progress of restoration work carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation at Aghdam Juma Mosque, during his visit to the Aghdam region on February 13.

Aliyev noted that very good conditions have been created for businesses and entrepreneurs in the country. The president emphasized that the future development of Aghdam includes, first of all, the construction of residential buildings and job creation.

“Therefore, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs should come to the liberated lands and build enterprises and create jobs here. Only in this way can we revitalize the liberated lands. Of course, the state is taking and will continue to take the necessary steps,” he said.

Infrastructure facilities

The president stressed that very important steps have been taken for the future development of Aghdam.

“The comprehensive measures we are taking to restore Aghdam region will allow us the opportunity to rebuild and create a new Aghdam in a short time. Very important steps have been taken for the future development of Aghdam today,” he said.

The head of state noted that the first residents of the industrial park in Aghdam laid the foundation stone of new enterprises to be commissioned in the near future.

“There are already five residents and they are starting to work. Thus, the first enterprises of the Aghdam Industrial Park, which will be built on an area of 190 hectares, are already taking their first steps in this area. This is a very important event,” he said.

Stating that two substations were opened in Aghdam, Aliyev noted that the number of substations commissioned in the liberated lands has reached nine.

“As a result of the operation of the Aghdam-1 and Aghdam-2 substations, the whole region will be provided with stable electricity,” he said.

The president also noted that the foundation of a hotel, which will start operating in about two years, was laid in Aghdam.

He added that the residential complex, the foundation of which was laid during the visit, comprised of six buildings will be constructed in about a year and a half to two years, and will contribute to the comprehensive development of Aghdam.

Noting that the foundation of the Aghdam Central City Hospital was laid on the same day, the president recalled that the foundation of school No.1 was laid during his last visit to Aghdam.

“So I want to say again that comprehensive measures are being taken- electricity supply, a project of laying gas lines to Aghdam is being developed, drinking water supply, including the repair of the Khachinchay reservoir, which is included in this year’s investment program, residential buildings, hotels, jobs. In other words, all this means comprehensive development,” he said.

Aliyev also noted that the road and transport infrastructure of Aghdam is being completely reconstructed. He stated that the Barda-Aghdam highway and railway are under construction.

“I believe that the highway will be ready in about a year. On my instructions, the implementation of the project to build the Fuzuli-Aghdam highway has already begun,” he said.

He noted that this road will connect the Fuzuli and Aghdam cities, as well as Aghdam with Fuzuli International Airport.

Comprehensive works

“This work shows again that we have started all these activities without wasting any time, after the historic Victory. We have shown political will, we have mobilized all our financial and technical capabilities, as well as human resources,” he said.

The president underlined that all this work is done at “our own expense, at the expense of our budget, without asking anyone for help and without taking any loans”.

“Of course, various foreign companies are already heavily involved in this work. The number of these companies is growing. I am very glad that both local and foreign companies are interested in working in the liberated lands, and we welcome that,” he said.

Noting that there is great work ahead, he noted that to carry out this work with maximum efficiency and quality there must be a carefully thought-out action plan.

He emphasized that all cities will be rebuilt on the basis of master plans, adding that the master plans of Aghdam and Fuzuli have already been approved.

Religious sites restoration

Aliyev noted that along with all this work, the restoration of historical and religious sites is underway.

“The restoration of the Aghdam Juma Mosque is underway. All the studies have already been completed and starting from March, the reconstruction and repair work will begin both inside and outside the mosque,” he said.

He noted that at present, eight mosques are to be overhauled, restored and built in the liberated lands.

“The Aghdam Juma Mosque, the Yukhari Govharagha, the Ashagi Govharagha and the Saatli mosques of Shusha are being overhauled. The construction of a new mosque has started in Shusha. The process of reconstruction and construction of mosques in Zangilan, Hadrut and Dashalti has begun,” he said.

The president underlined that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation is doing all this work at its own expense.

“This is my third visit to Aghdam after the war. My heart aches every time I come here. Because there is not a single safe building in Aghdam. There is this only half-destroyed mosque with a damaged roof. This mosque was insulted by the Armenians – they kept cows and pigs here. The Armenians have insulted not only the Azerbaijani people but also the entire Muslim world,” he said.

Aliyev stressed that all buildings, houses in all villages, all public buildings were destroyed by the Armenians, underlining that this is unprecedented barbarism, vandalism and savagery.

He also noted that bus services have already been organized to Aghdam and Shusha.

Peace agreement

The president stated that there must be a peace agreement between Armenian and Azerbaijan.

“This peace agreement must be signed on the basis of mutual recognition of the territorial integrity of the countries, on the basis of the norms and principles of international law,” he said.

