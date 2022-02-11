By Vugar Khalilov

The Central Staff of the Combined Arms Army has conducted a surprise inspection at one of the tank battalions, the Defence Ministry has reported.

The examination was conducted under the plan of “Sudden inspection of combat readiness in formations and units”, the report added.

“The inspected tank unit was put on alert and withdrawn to the areas of destination. Defense and offensive operations were planned at the Field battle control point, reports on various activities were carried out and tasks of the division were clarified,” the ministry said.

The inspection aimed to evaluate the tank unit’s ability to attack at long distances, as well as its capabilities of supporting the attacking units and destroying the enemy's firing points and the defence system.

During the inspection, the focus was put on improving the unit’s accurate targeting and destruction abilities, as well as demoralization of enemy forces, and defense against fire attacks.

Further sudden inspections will be carried out in other units to evaluate their combat readiness, the ministry said.

