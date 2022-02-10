By Laman Ismayilova

Variable precipitation is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on February 11. Moderate northwest wind will change to southwest.

The air temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be + 2-5°C at night, +7-9°C in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be + 3-5 °C at night and +6-9 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will increase from 766 mmHg to 771 mmHg. Relative humidity will reach 70-80 percent.

Variable precipitation is also expected in some region. It will be foggy at night and morning. Moderate west wind will blow.

The air temperature in the regions will be + 1-6 °C at night, +7-12 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be - 3-8 °C, - 14°C in the highlands and 0-3 °C in the daytime.

---

