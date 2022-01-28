By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan and Vietnam have agreed to strengthen bilateral defence ties in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Vietnamese media.

In this regard, the parties intend to increase the exchange of delegations, meetings at all levels, and training.

These remarks came during a meeting between Vietnam's National Defence Deputy Minister Hoang Xuan Chien and Azerbaijan's ambassador to Vietnam Anar Imanov.

Chien stressed that the sides have a time-honored friendship and noted that the Vietnamese people always remember the valuable material and spiritual support of Azerbaijan and its people in the past struggle for national independence and reunification. He added that the cause of national building and safeguarding at present is highly appreciated.

The minister thanked Azerbaijan for its support of Vietnam's tenure as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council in 2020-2021. Imanov agreed with the host's assessment of the two countries' relations, including defence ties.

Azerbaijan and Vietnam established diplomatic relations on September 23, 1992. Azerbaijan opened an embassy in Vietnam in 2013.

Currently, the Vietnamese embassy in Russia, which is also accredited in Azerbaijan, coordinates bilateral relations.

---

