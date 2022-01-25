By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan and Malaysia discussed post-war rehabilitation and the threat of mines on territories liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020, as well as prospects for strengthening bilateral relations in a variety of spheres, the Foreign Ministry has reported on its website.

Malaysian Deputy Foreign Minister Kamarudin Jaffar said on January 22 during a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku that relations between the two countries had developed very well over the past 30 years and emphasized the importance of joint activities in specific areas to further develop these relations.

The parties discussed opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation in economics, trade, energy, including alternative energy sources, as well as humanitarian, education, tourism, and other fields.

They also discussed successful cooperation within international organizations such as the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Non-Aligned Movement.

The current situation in the region, issues related to the implementation of joint statements signed by Baku, Moscow, and Yerevan as a result of the 44-day war, the threat of landmines in liberated areas, and the fight against this threat were all discussed during the meeting.

Bayramov also briefed his counterpart on post-war reconstruction efforts, as well as ongoing infrastructure projects in liberated areas.

The minister stated that the first IDP families will return to their homes in the near future. He expressed his satisfaction with the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Malaysia, as well as his appreciation for the ongoing political dialogue.

The minister thanked Malaysia for its unequivocal bilateral and multilateral support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity. During the 44-day war, Malaysia's support for Azerbaijan's position based on international law was particularly appreciated.

The parties also discussed other regional and international issues of mutual concern.

