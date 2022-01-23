By Trend

The European Union is talking with partners about the potential for increasing gas supplies to the bloc, Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson has said after a meeting with European energy ministers in France, Trend reports citing European media.

A gas supply crunch in Europe, widely blamed on a dearth of gas flows from Russia, has caused energy prices to soar. Russia denies manipulating supplies.

Ms Simson said she would attend conferences in Azerbaijan and the United States in February to discuss ways for increasing gas deliveries to Europe.

Ministers meeting in the city of Amiens had discussed uncertainty in the market caused by the Ukraine crisis and significant falls in flows from Russia in recent months, Ms Simson said.

"My message is that Europe has a robust, well diversified and resilient gas infrastructure and clear procedures of solidarity in case of emergencies," she said.

"But we need to remain extremely vigilant, improve our risk-preparedness and reinforce solidarity between the member states."

