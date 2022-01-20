By Trend

According to the plan approved by the Ministry of Defense, on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, the Azerbaijan army held a series of events to promote patriotism, morale and fighting spirit, Trend reports citing the ministry.

As part of the event, servicemen visited the Alleys of Martyrs, as well as monuments to the victims of the tragedy, and commemorative ceremonies were held in military units, institutions and organizations on the occasion of the anniversary of the January 20 tragedy.

Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov, Ganja Garrison Ideological and Cultural Center hosted the events, the documentaries, videos and book exhibitions dedicated to the January 20 tragedy were demonstrated.

The memory of martyrs was honored with observing a minute of silence in the Azerbaijan army.

