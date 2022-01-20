By Trend

Measures to strengthen the atmosphere of confidence will be discussed at the second meeting of the special representatives of Turkey and Armenia on the normalization of bilateral relations, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters, Trend reports referring to his statement.

According to Cavusoglu, during the first meeting, the special representatives of the two countries determined the goals and expectations from the dialogue.

"Our goal in regard of Armenia is the complete normalization of relations. We have stated this before. Armenia is satisfied with our position,” he said.

“Steps that may follow the start of air traffic [between Turkey and Armenia] and the appointment of special representatives will be also discussed," added the minister.

