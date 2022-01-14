By Trend

The Republican Center of Equestrian Tourism and National Equestrian Games under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture, along with staff and equipment, was transferred to the subordination of the State Border Service, Trend reports on Jan. 13.

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a corresponding order.

The order also envisages the changes to the list of organizations subordinate to the Ministry of Culture, but not included in it, approved upon decision #196 of the Cabinet of Ministers on June 17, 2014.

---

