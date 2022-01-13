By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General Kamran Aliyev has been received by Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of his visit to Moscow.

Aliyev is visiting the Russian capital to attend the events dedicated to the 300th anniversary of establishing the Russian prosecutor's office.

As part of the event, Kamran Aliyev met his counterparts from Russia, Turkey, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan.

Moreover, he met President of the International Association of Prosecutors Cheol-Kyu Hwang and Director General of Human Rights and Rule of Law of the Council of Europe Christos Giakoumopoulos and others.

The event was also attended by the Azerbaijani ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu.

Aliyev also held meetings with the leaders of reputable international organizations, discussed existing ties and prospects for further cooperation.

Within the event, the prosecutor-generals of the Turkic-speaking states held a meeting to discuss prospects for further cooperation.

On October 3, 2009, at the 9th summit of the heads of the Turkic-speaking states in Nakhchivan, a decision was made to create the Council of Prosecutors within the framework of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-speaking States, which has been later renamed into the Organization of Turkic States.

As in many other spheres, Azerbaijan and Russia successfully cooperate in the law-enforcement field.

Independent Azerbaijan's Prosecutor-General's Office signed the first international agreement on legal assistance and cooperation with Russia on January 25, 1993.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz