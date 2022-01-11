By Sabina Mammadli

The Azerbaijani army formations have held command and staff exercises under combat training plans, the Defence Ministry has reported.

The units were put on alert, assembled in designated areas, and were brought to the state of combat readiness with the deployment of command and control bodies in the area.

The main purpose of the exercises was to improve the activities of the headquarters and the interoperability between the units when bringing the military unit to various stages of combat readiness, as well as to increase the commanders' ability to manage units in combat and agile decision-making skills.

During the exercises, the military personnel successfully accomplished the assigned tasks, the report added.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

On December 24, 2021, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their son Heydar Aliyev visited liberated Khojavand region's Hadrut village to open a military unit of commando forces. Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan will create many commando brigades across the country. President Aliyev described the creation of the commando brigade unit in Hadrut as a significant event of strategic importance.

Experts described the creation of commando brigades in Azerbaijan as a new stage in the national army building. It was also assessed as a clear message for supporters of revanchist ideas in Armenia.

---

