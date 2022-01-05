By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on January 6. Southwest wind is expected to intensify occasionally.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be up to 3-6 °C at night, 8-11°C in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be 4-6 °C at night and 9-11 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will make up 763 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, mild fluctuation of the meteorological factors is expected in the Absheron Peninsula, which is favorable for weather-sensitive people.

Rainless weather is expected in the regions. It will be foggy at night and in the morning in some places. West wind will occasionally intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be -2 - +3 °C at night, 8-13 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -3 °C and -8 °C at night and 0-5 °C in the daytime.

