By Trend

Georgia reported 3,590 new COVID-19 cases, 1,955 recoveries, and 67 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 39,315 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 26,302 tests were rapid, while the remaining 13,013 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 942,173 people, among them, 904,903 have recovered and 14,009 have died.

There are 48 people currently in quarantine, 4,394 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 892 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of January 4, more than 2.5 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 4,520 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

