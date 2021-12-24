On December 24, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev made a phone call to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated the head of state on his birthday anniversary, and wished him the best of health and success in his presidential activities.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked the Uzbek President for the attention and congratulations.

Praising the successful development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, the heads of state expressed their confidence that bilateral ties would continue strengthening.

During the telephone conversation, the sides discussed the issues relating to prospects for bilateral cooperation.

