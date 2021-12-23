By Trend

Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves exceed $53 billion, the country’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov wrote in an article published in "Azerbaijan" newspaper, Trend reports.

"This is one of the important factors ensuring the economic and political independence of the country. The role of Azerbaijan as the center of the economic power of the region is increasing," Asadov said.

According to him, thanks to the balanced economic policy of President Ilham Aliyev, macroeconomic stability was maintained, the economy was diversified and integrated into the global economic system, and important work was carried out to improve the living standards of the population.

"The social reforms that will be implemented from the beginning of next year will further improve the welfare of citizens," added Asadov.

