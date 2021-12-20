By Ayya Lmahamad

A briefing of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General's Office on the preliminary results of the investigation into a military helicopter crash has kicked off, Trend reported on December 20.

First Deputy Prosecutor General, State Counselor of Justice of the III class Elchin Mammadov said that the investigation results showed that the helicopter of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan crashed "due to a pilot error".

Immediately after the State Border Service military helicopter crash during training flights on November 30, the criminal case was initiated into the case.

The briefing is attended by First Deputy Prosecutor-General, State Counselor of Justice of the III class Elchin Mammadov, Head of the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor-General's Office, Senior Counselor of Justice Nemat Avazov, Deputy Head of the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor-General's Office, head of the investigation team created in connection with the helicopter crash, Sanan Pashayev, senior assistant of Prosecutor-General for Special Assignments, Counselor of Justice Tural Aslanov, and Spokesperson, Junior Counselor of Justice Gunay Salimzade.

A helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service departed from the Sangachal airfield to participate in exercise and crashed while landing at the Garaheybat training center on November 30, as a result of which 14 were killed and two wounded.

The status of martyr will be assigned to the officers killed in the helicopter crash and they were buried in the second Alley of Martyrs in Baku.

An inspection of the scene was carried out with the participation of management of the Prosecutor-General’s Office and the State Border Service, as well as forensic, technical, fire and medical experts. At the same time, the deciphering of the black box with the involvement of the specialists from the Defence Ministry is currently underway.

