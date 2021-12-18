By Vugar Khalilov

Defence Industry Deputy Minister Mehman Bakhishov has said that Azerbaijan will produce 66 types of new weapons and military equipment in 2022, Trend reported on December 17.

"I hope that this armament will be launched in production in the second half of 2022," said Bakhishov.

The ministry developed defence goods orders for 2022, which will be presented to the government for approval by late 2021. The ministry is focused on developing the defence sector by producing new equipment at its factories, the deputy minister noted.

“The necessary economic ties have been restored and new ones have been established,” Bakhishov stressed.

He added that Baku will host ADEX - 4th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition in September 2022 and the countries which have participated in previous exhibitions had been invited this time as well.

“The exhibition was supposed to be held this year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exhibition is planned to be held in September 2022. Azerbaijan is ready to showcase its products,” he underlined.

This will be the fourth defence exhibition to be held in Baku. Previously, ADEX international defence exhibitions were held in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

Meanwhile, Defence Industry Minister Madat Guliyev said that Azerbaijan had increased its defence industry products by 10 percent.

He made the remarks at an event dedicated to the defence industry workers’ holiday, which is celebrated on December 17.

“The products of the Azerbaijani Defence Industry Ministry are exported to more than 30 countries. The production volume increased by 10 percent compared to 2020,” the minister said.

Guliyev stressed that since early 2021 the ministry has exported over 60 percent of the products manufactured at its enterprises.

